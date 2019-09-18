Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Has Decreased Its Holding; Horizon Investment Services Increases Position in Cdw (CDW)

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 234,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.90 million, down from 238,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $273.58. About 1.01M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 106.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 15,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.9. About 4.07 million shares traded or 415.26% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.