Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Stake; Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.79M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt owns 26,232 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 176,006 shares. Madison Invest, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 811,281 shares. Pitcairn reported 6,520 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 39,444 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 103,743 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 386,585 shares. 192,491 are held by Metropolitan Life Company Ny. Synovus Fincl reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 143,848 shares. Moreover, Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hardman Johnston Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parnassus Invs Ca, California-based fund reported 391,606 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 38,915 shares to 196,840 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. 403 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $27,416. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 168 shares worth $11,429.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cognizant to Acquire Zenith Technologies, a Leader in Life Sciences Manufacturing Technology Services – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate RWL To Hit $59 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,711 shares to 51,026 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 41,987 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 11,343 are held by Gladius Capital Limited Partnership. Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested in 192,676 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com reported 1.13% stake. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 78 shares. 9,875 are owned by Saturna Corporation. Comerica Natl Bank owns 257,110 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1,441 shares. First reported 5,876 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv reported 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Destination Wealth Management owns 138,267 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. First Financial Corp In stated it has 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 0.06% or 4,139 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.73% or 61,064 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.