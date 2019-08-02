Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Cut Its Holding by $414,775; As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Valuation Declined, Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered by $73.85 Million Its Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84M shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $480.14. About 133,551 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

