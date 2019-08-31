Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased by $431,642 Its Stake

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 70,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 73,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 0.39% or 1.33 million shares. 517,428 are owned by Bb&T Lc. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 64,922 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Lc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,538 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 8,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 22,267 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.38% or 21,686 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based Davidson Invest Advsrs has invested 2.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 12,825 were reported by Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation invested in 1.18% or 57,303 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 450,112 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.