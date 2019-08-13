Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Regis Management Co Lowered Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.21. About 785,571 shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 1,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 460,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.44 million, down from 461,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Veritas Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 375,983 shares for 8.65% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Los Angeles Capital & Equity reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 132 were reported by Motco. Suntrust Banks reported 99,991 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.31% or 12,599 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx owns 2.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,192 shares. Miles Capital accumulated 1,253 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 6,551 were accumulated by Btim. First Citizens Bank Tru invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 288,421 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bluemar Management Lc invested in 21,467 shares or 1.76% of the stock. L & S reported 18,197 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 75,687 shares to 109,730 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 39,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 987,605 are owned by Champlain Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc has 0.63% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sterling Capital Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Capital Rech Glob owns 1.22M shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 374 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 78,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,378 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Gru. Brandywine Managers Ltd accumulated 10,265 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). M&T National Bank Corp holds 4,617 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 829,644 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.85% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wells Fargo Mn owns 226,609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp invested 0.22% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

