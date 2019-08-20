Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Increased Stake; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $279.22. About 978,908 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 138,781 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 64,913 shares to 221,076 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $609,187 activity. Shares for $1,999 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, June 17. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of stock. $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. 779 shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL, worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. Nagelberg Allison also bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares.

