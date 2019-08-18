Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $2.50 Million as Stock Rose; Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Share Price Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Increased by $390,910 Its Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 189,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56M, up from 178,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 31,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 27,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96 million shares traded or 87.55% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – Walmart Surprises 17 Unsuspecting Entrepreneurs Across the Country with Invitation to 5th Annual Open Call Event; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PCT; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 315,605 shares. Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mackenzie Financial has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jnba Fin has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,846 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd reported 0.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust has 18,058 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 30,162 shares. Regions Fincl reported 989,514 shares stake. Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust Co invested in 14,496 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,400 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Legacy Capital Ptnrs stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Natixis LP has 102,804 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 34,310 shares to 359,919 shares, valued at $33.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.47 million. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,403 shares, and cut its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 67,459 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa has 3.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,199 shares. Intl Value Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 782,675 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 1,914 shares. Forbes J M & Co Llp stated it has 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crescent Park Lp owns 100,048 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments stated it has 149,480 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 277,723 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.52% or 246,985 shares. 31,612 are owned by Advisory Services Networks Ltd. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 895 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Florida-based Aviance Cap Partners has invested 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,186 shares.