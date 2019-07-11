Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Has Raised Holding by $307,850 as Stock Price Rose; Coe Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Humana (HUM) by $686,812 as Valuation Declined

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,320 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 15,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 154.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,254 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 1,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $267.91. About 1.04M shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – Humana, health insurer shares surge on Walmart’s potential bid; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 21,405 shares to 32,310 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,305 shares. 16,627 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 51,680 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 85,687 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.38% or 168,518 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.1% or 609,956 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 16,665 shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The Hawaii-based Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Conning holds 2,817 shares. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 232,071 shares. Shell Asset reported 9,617 shares stake. Wafra owns 58,601 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.06% or 1,178 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.24 million shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,715 shares to 17,758 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,495 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,837 are owned by Ssi Invest Management. Schroder Invest Management Grp stated it has 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Foundation Advisors has 1.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 90,877 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 30,929 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Guardian Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 118,100 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited owns 33 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtn Llc accumulated 1,959 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alphamark Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 384,628 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated stated it has 18,176 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,301 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 0.09% or 58,445 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 0.06% stake.