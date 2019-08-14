Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Lowered Its Position by $301,035 as Valuation Rose; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position Maintained by Van Den Berg Management I Inc

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $267.21. About 1.18 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 255,278 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 21,620 shares to 908,316 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,555 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tru Company Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 196,655 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Alphaone Inv Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 54,064 shares in its portfolio. Investors holds 0.01% or 1.00M shares. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership has 420,341 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 46,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 1,411 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 100,742 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 453,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trust Department Mb National Bank N A has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 128 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Advisors invested in 5,311 shares. Steadfast LP holds 382,542 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 20,292 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 700 are held by Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Liability. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Llc has 323 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gw Henssler And Associate owns 1,008 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors reported 9,748 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 856,437 were reported by Prudential Financial Inc. Enterprise Service Corp has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 285,600 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De holds 0.96% or 53,465 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 1.6% or 28,959 shares. 18,378 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.