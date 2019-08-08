Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Value Rose, Haverford Trust Company Trimmed by $1.10 Million Its Holding

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $276.27. About 1.66M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 10,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 231,355 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07 million, down from 241,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 2.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 414,268 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Inc has 1.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated reported 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% or 975 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Lc has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paloma Prns Management Company stated it has 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1,726 shares. Monetary Management Gp Inc Inc accumulated 16,620 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,535 shares. Mariner Limited Liability owns 110,821 shares. Communication Of Vermont holds 1.37% or 67,587 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 20,502 shares. Gm Advisory Gp reported 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 33,557 shares to 248,144 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 17,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 3.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 56,100 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd Company stated it has 219,681 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 99,443 shares. Amica Mutual holds 67,252 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Westchester Mgmt holds 88,070 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Advsr Asset invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Portland Global Advisors Lc invested in 0.5% or 13,808 shares. Foster & Motley Inc owns 56,947 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates reported 466,107 shares. Rockland Tru reported 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proffitt Goodson Incorporated reported 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Violich Inc stated it has 8,925 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or reported 51,475 shares stake. Northrock Prns Ltd stated it has 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 34 shares to 55 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 7 (IEF).