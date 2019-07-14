Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Lowered Position by $301,035 as Market Valuation Rose; Axiom International Investors Upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $849,960; Market Valuation Rose

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 11,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 1.23 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 133,498 shares to 111,563 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 73,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,975 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 5,862 shares to 81,201 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 14,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX).

