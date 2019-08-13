Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Decreased Holding; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $271.83. About 1.11 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 129,145 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 151,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.69. About 120,674 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.08% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 0.36% or 14,101 shares. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 55,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 17,693 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 38,454 shares. Legal And General Pcl has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Boston Private Wealth holds 0.02% or 5,891 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 28,185 shares. Asset Management Incorporated reported 906 shares. Northwest Counselors Lc invested in 5,602 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 319,058 shares. 172,133 were reported by Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Limited Liability. Hbk Investments LP invested in 0.01% or 5,500 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 600,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 47,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

