Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Citigroup Has Upped Its Prospect Capital (Put) (PSEC) Stake

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 142,433 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68M, down from 149,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Put) (PSEC) by 483.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 78,200 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 1.39M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $421.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr New (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 25,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.73 million activity.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 38,200 shares to 431,900 shares, valued at $19.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

