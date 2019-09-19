Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Upped Its Holding; Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $436,176

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 19,788 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 18,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $276.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 8,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 206,893 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, up from 198,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 2.18 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,506 shares to 143,419 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 98,371 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested in 145,931 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 553,189 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The California-based Fdx has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hightower Trust Lta has invested 0.3% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Horan Cap owns 508,073 shares or 4.81% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 608 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.09% or 15,631 shares. Cincinnati Insur, a Ohio-based fund reported 963,000 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc has 33,219 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp owns 114,707 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 736,064 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 60,800 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 5.51M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 322,391 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Communications has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 133,303 were accumulated by Hartwell J M Partnership. Carmignac Gestion invested in 1.27% or 385,226 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt owns 32,457 shares. Origin Asset Llp invested in 74,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 3.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,270 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 300 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 48 shares. 6,365 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 5.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 54,227 shares. National Pension Ser has 0.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 64,455 shares to 44,011 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,837 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

