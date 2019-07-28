Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Has Raised by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 225,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.29M market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 439,954 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 135 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,860 are owned by First Bankshares Trust. Greatmark Inv reported 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv owns 1,368 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Com stated it has 23,237 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest has 1.52 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.82% or 277,102 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,516 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Company holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 10 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 165,022 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,640 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 39,465 shares. First Personal Fin Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 794 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 198,813 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non (NYSE:MKC) by 2,530 shares to 98,067 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 29,488 shares to 35,628 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJS) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,630 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).