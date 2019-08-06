Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Lowered Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Raised Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49 million shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49M shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,092 shares to 9,160 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 14,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,640 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock reported 53,073 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 0.69% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 1.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 63,956 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability reported 15,583 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,030 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 145,500 shares. Novare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Uss Invest accumulated 583,000 shares or 1.62% of the stock. M reported 0.34% stake. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 23,113 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.15 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 15.36M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability holds 2.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 109,378 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 25,804 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2,045 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 17,893 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 47,051 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 564,723 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.57 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability accumulated 2,489 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Segment Wealth Management Lc has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,466 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 138,267 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,775 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 1,809 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.