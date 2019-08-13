Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $349,680 as Stock Rose; Toll Brothers (TOL) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $271.67. About 1.53M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 95,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 706,422 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, down from 801,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 283,940 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares to 27,349 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 31,707 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co owns 0.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.47M shares. 5,655 are owned by Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Ledyard Bankshares holds 5,825 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 0.64% or 14,322 shares. Kings Point invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triple Frond Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.05% or 1,720 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Lc holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100,048 are held by Crescent Park Management Lp. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,372 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 26,463 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 33 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 38,900 shares to 82,800 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.85M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 2.36M shares. 10,087 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 59,150 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 540,440 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Llc has invested 0.2% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Bluemountain Lc accumulated 17,775 shares. 12,840 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com. Cipher Capital LP owns 155,556 shares. Strs Ohio reported 4 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 112,250 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 677,318 are held by Pggm. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.4% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Comm State Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 10,929 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).