Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Position by $4.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.12 Million as Shares Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 6.43M shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 18,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 billion, down from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 33,000 shares to 863,179 shares, valued at $42.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 5,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

