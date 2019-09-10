Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Atria Investments Increased Holding by $875,140; Ferro (FOE) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $4.72 Million as Stock Value Declined

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 39,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, up from 35,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 914,251 shares traded or 22.46% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $23.77M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $38,325 was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares to 255,733 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 69,425 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 670,988 shares. 705,000 are owned by Brigade L P. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested in 306 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inc holds 516,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 664,755 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 488,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 39,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 128,500 shares stake. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Farmers Merchants reported 346 shares. 207,949 are owned by Invesco. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 5.14M shares. 145 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,663 shares to 5,193 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,244 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.