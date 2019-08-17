Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Alleghany Has Cut Its Holding; Halcyon Management Partners LP Boosted Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding by $332,500

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56M, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 701,198 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Company accumulated 0.19% or 16,816 shares. Caprock owns 5,076 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 350,708 were reported by Amer Grp Inc Inc. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,927 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prudential Incorporated stated it has 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lowe Brockenbrough & Communications Inc invested in 2,688 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 59,675 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.26M shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corporation has 42,643 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. 1.01 million are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. D E Shaw And Communications Inc has 563,512 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Hldgs reported 210,221 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.