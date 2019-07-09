Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While White Elm Capital Cut Its Position by $2.51 Million; Capital Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $383,840 as Stock Value Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $273.3. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 5.70 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips, Hess cut from Norway wealth fund – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Exxon and SABIC OK construction of giant South Texas plant – Houston Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norway’s oil and gas output at risk as strike looms – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon to proceed with Argentina oil project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Llc stated it has 626,660 shares. Ironwood Mngmt holds 0.75% or 11,419 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh invested in 1.45 million shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2.92M shares. Capstone Advisors invested in 3,919 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 9,500 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 72,259 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs stated it has 102,496 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Co owns 31,606 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 109,349 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. White Pine Cap Limited Co has invested 1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Saratoga And Investment Management reported 3,580 shares. Richard C Young Company Ltd has 1.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westend Advsr Ltd Company has 156,275 shares. Security Tru has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,633 are owned by Oakworth Capital. 30,571 were accumulated by Gam Hldgs Ag. Blackrock Inc has 63.50 million shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc owns 28,125 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Davis R M owns 2,883 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,825 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest holds 0.01% or 670 shares. Bluemar Cap Management Ltd Company holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,467 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,785 shares. 11,975 are held by Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 39 are held by Willingdon Wealth Management. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.54 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares to 324,892 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.