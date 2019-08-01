Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Cut Its Holding by $1.04 Million; Kames Capital Plc Has Increased Its Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $2.59 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.21. About 4.46M shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 132,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.36 million, up from 127,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $523.95. About 529,327 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Com holds 31,612 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 162,050 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virtu Llc reported 12,347 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 37,443 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Twin Cap Management Inc owns 90,960 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 1.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nottingham Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.15% or 28,125 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holt Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 2,100 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 27,707 are held by Eqis Capital.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M was made by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 78,069 shares to 441,386 shares, valued at $23.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 17,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,529 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).