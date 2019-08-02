Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $2.22 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 8.01 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84 million shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares to 216,773 shares, valued at $21.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.06% or 22,075 shares. Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 238,300 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.83% or 419,314 shares. Twin Tree Lp invested in 17,893 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Lc holds 0.02% or 1,110 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 10,000 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 12,599 shares. The Ohio-based Capital Limited Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ghp Invest owns 0.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,733 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 1.76% or 20,927 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc reported 180,549 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 497,103 shares. Intl Group Incorporated invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited, Japan-based fund reported 170 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 49,856 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 0% stake. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 305,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 493,656 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 782,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moon Management Lp stated it has 694,489 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings.

