Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Nomura Holdings Has Increased Stake; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 81,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 87,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 290,157 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 717.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 184,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.26 million, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $281.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $509.37M for 7.82 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 3,927 shares to 95,549 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 11,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

