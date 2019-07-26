Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Harding Loevner LP Has Increased Holding; Bank Of The West Has Upped Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stake by $730,068 as Shares Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 35,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343.67M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.35. About 2.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 9,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $254.15. About 841,222 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 812 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trexquant LP owns 1,045 shares. Mairs invested in 3,165 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.32% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 273,012 shares. Bragg Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 49,279 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny holds 0.12% or 2,743 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). West Chester Cap reported 1.05% stake. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,839 shares. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,550 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22,288 shares to 20,288 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,919 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 939,547 shares to 158,276 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,831 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

