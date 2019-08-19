Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $57.04 Million; Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding as Share Value Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 242,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.64 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 1.01M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio (BLUE) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 4,225 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, down from 6,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.85. About 98,798 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings

