Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased Its Stake by $80.44 Million; Saturna Capital Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $553,280 as Valuation Rose

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46M, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $282.82. About 1.25M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 342,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.78M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $271.9. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 2,800 shares to 113,244 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kdi Cap Prtn Lc reported 54,995 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Limited has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northstar Gp reported 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,349 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Harding Loevner Lp owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 2,246 shares. Sageworth stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,271 are held by Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Com owns 39,154 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,305 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 2,782 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Global Ltd Llc holds 2,522 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charter Trust Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1,800 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.47 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.