Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Raymond James & Associates Has Increased Holding by $2.24 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 8,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 854,211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.97M, up from 845,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2623.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 38,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 39,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 13,997 shares to 180 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,434 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 24,480 shares to 37,593 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,961 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).