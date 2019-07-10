Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Price Rose While Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 7,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,720 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, down from 10,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $324.06. About 440,704 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.87 million for 17.46 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.04% stake. The North Carolina-based Cap Invest Counsel has invested 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Quantitative Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,082 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Narwhal Mngmt holds 21,366 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust reported 2 shares. Bluestein R H And Comm reported 1,025 shares. Prudential stated it has 195,967 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% or 27,486 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 10,671 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc invested in 0% or 747 shares. The New York-based Arrow Corporation has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Citadel Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 251,948 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Llp has 4.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 14,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Df Dent & Communication reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barnett Co has 8 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company owns 18,378 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 110,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penobscot owns 44,509 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Guardian Cap Advisors LP holds 5,065 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sns Grp Inc Inc Lc holds 1,156 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 28,110 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc holds 11,219 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 49,990 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,959 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Company owns 1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 848,581 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 10,765 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85B for 37.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

