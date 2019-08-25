Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased by $24.13 Million Its Position; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Shares Declined

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 44,595 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 30,405 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19 million shares to 11.19M shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 38,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Inc owns 0.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 23,706 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Co holds 7,793 shares. 2,200 are held by Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,500 shares. Farmers Financial Bank owns 11,574 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.02M shares. Field And Main Bancorporation owns 160 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 5,687 were reported by Sunbelt Incorporated. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,509 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com holds 0.58% or 10,932 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na has 10,639 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Commerce Limited Company reported 5,898 shares. Department Mb National Bank N A has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Acg Wealth owns 1,642 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32,400 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,900 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).