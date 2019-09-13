Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lifted by $502,392 Its Position; Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Upped Its Stake by $4.89 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 8,777 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 133,303 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.26M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.12. About 560,915 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 924,800 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $77.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 187,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,025 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 364,150 shares to 4,986 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.