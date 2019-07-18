Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Has Boosted Position; Mkp Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) by $3.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 434,765 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $276.48. About 1.54 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 27,810 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 300,676 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 34,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Limited Company accumulated 29,362 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 182,057 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 6.69 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 257,366 shares. Advisory Services Network stated it has 150 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 50,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 15,098 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 505,774 shares. 517,866 were reported by National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.26 million for 11.82 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,560 shares to 22,659 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,456 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Manor Road Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 9.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York reported 5,923 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management reported 7,235 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp reported 84,422 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Incorporated reported 1.06% stake. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cambridge Gru Inc accumulated 29,419 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 104,718 shares. Montecito Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 2,641 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Regions Fin invested in 91,820 shares. Argent stated it has 28,983 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,642 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,466 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Management. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 5.79M shares.