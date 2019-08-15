Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Broderick Brian C Has Lowered Holding by $301,035; Home Depot Com (HD) Position Has Lifted by Assetmark Inc

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 163,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36M, up from 159,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67M. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 17,285 shares to 25,684 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 15,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Trust has 334 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.59% or 13,474 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 7,176 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company invested in 16,985 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Vantage Invest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 107,600 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holding Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,888 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.97% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 37,443 shares. Melvin Cap Lp holds 3.72% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 8.10 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Commonwealth Finance Corporation Pa accumulated 1,224 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability stated it has 67,500 shares. Cap Interest Investors has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 1.97 million shares or 7.04% of their US portfolio. Raub Brock Mngmt Lp owns 92,543 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc by 1.22M shares to 208,895 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 102,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Div Grwth (DGRO).