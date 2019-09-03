Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose While Artemis Investment Management Llp Lowered Stake; As Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.78 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 73,306 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 27,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 288,421 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.94M, down from 316,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $281.82. About 1.13 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,926 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.