Mastercard (MA) Position Raised by Triple Frond Partners Llc; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.99M market cap company. The stock increased 7.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 469,480 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $285.8. About 2.06M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership, Florida-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Liability invested in 2.43M shares. Bristol John W And Com New York reported 509,908 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,021 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,363 shares. Montecito National Bank & holds 0.19% or 2,641 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank reported 11,574 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company has 4,672 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.8% or 285,600 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Company holds 87,015 shares. 10,074 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25,957 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 1.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cibc Ww Markets holds 275,198 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 149,675 shares or 8.84% of all its holdings.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,950 shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 172 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 217,322 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 0.07% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Principal Gru has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Vanguard Group holds 6.88 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 102,402 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 445,474 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 281,506 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 498,019 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 510,820 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 525 shares. Oarsman stated it has 29,925 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested in 356,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $549,613 activity. COSTELLO ELLEN bought $27,467 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. GREENFIELD GARY G bought $45,658 worth of stock. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.41 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 49,900 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).