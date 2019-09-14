Mastercard (MA) Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc; Walleye Trading Decreased Its Duke Energy New (Put) (DUK) Stake by $5.06 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) (DUK) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 3,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 219,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.98 million, up from 215,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Call) (NYSE:GME) by 602,500 shares to 748,800 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 168,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.76 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 23,593 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York invested in 1.34% or 159,725 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 59,305 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. King Wealth owns 2,502 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 998,910 shares stake. 105,484 were accumulated by Guardian L P. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 5,824 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Alberta Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 469,672 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 669,171 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 16,651 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 6,000 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 29,317 shares to 50,187 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,224 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.