Mastercard (MA) Position Maintained by Triple Frond Partners Llc; Unilever N V (UN) Market Valuation Declined While Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $279.76. About 130,450 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 79,304 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,560 are held by Central Asset & Mngmt (Hk) Limited. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oz Management Lp reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.11% stake. 69,966 were reported by Oppenheimer And Commerce Incorporated. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 17,893 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability holds 3,301 shares. Alleghany Corp De owns 185,000 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 21,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,970 were accumulated by Ipg Lc. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lsv Asset Management invested in 8,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 118,100 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 331,938 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares to 99,116 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.