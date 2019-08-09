Mastercard (MA) Position Maintained by Boothbay Fund Management Llc; Nbw Capital Has Upped Oneok (OKE) Holding by $532,404

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 3,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 10,021 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 6,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 3.87M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.94. About 2.24M shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares to 17,275 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,254 were accumulated by First Republic Management. Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 0.17% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 5,000 shares. Brookfield Asset Management accumulated 0.75% or 2.57M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 11,084 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 602,745 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 7,344 shares. Allstate Corp holds 48,011 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 7,949 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.24% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,649 shares. 2,000 were reported by Webster Bancshares N A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vgi Pty Limited holds 13.86% or 580,214 shares. New York-based National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 792,316 were reported by Chevy Chase. Oppenheimer Com holds 69,966 shares. Meritage Management invested in 2.1% or 88,207 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,050 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 90 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wesbanco Financial Bank accumulated 102,223 shares. 19,080 were reported by Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Daiwa Gp Inc stated it has 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,753 shares. 2,895 were reported by Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability. Twin Mngmt Inc reported 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sns Finance Gp Limited Co reported 1,156 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.