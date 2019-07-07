Mastercard (MA) Position Held by Triple Frond Partners Llc; 13D Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 1.21M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Scholtz Ltd Llc invested 0.26% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,071 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oakbrook Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,650 shares. Farmstead Management Limited reported 347,255 shares stake. Allstate has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantitative Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 48,400 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 277 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 680,000 shares. Dalton Investments Limited Liability Com invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Shine Inv Advisory holds 307 shares. Scott And Selber Incorporated reported 29,142 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 159 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Moreover, Adams Natural Resource Fund has 1.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares to 534,520 shares, valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 106,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.