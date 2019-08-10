Mastercard (MA) Position Held by Polen Capital Management Llc; Jrm Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) as Stock Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 134,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.43M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28 million shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.5% or 20,149 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds accumulated 1.24% or 836,300 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) accumulated 1% or 6,335 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 643 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 7,305 shares. Stifel has invested 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,481 shares. Coastline Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 16,320 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 420,189 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 152,382 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 791,446 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration invested in 30,855 shares. Haverford Fin Services has invested 5.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 33,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 15,609 are owned by Estabrook Capital Mgmt. Coastline Tru holds 26,911 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Ohio-based Farmers has invested 1.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 3,181 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.79M shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 30,287 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% or 610 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 2.35M shares. Asset Strategies invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Viking Fund Lc reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).