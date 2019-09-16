Mastercard (MA) Position Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc; As Bruker (BRKR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Upped Its Holding

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 41.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $273.26. About 752,218 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 836.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 1,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 74,885 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/05/2018 – Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION AND NON-GAAP EPS IS UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 1.9% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,855 shares. Barr E S & has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rosenbaum Jay D, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,081 shares. Parthenon Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 4,415 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 844,395 shares stake. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.2% or 5,712 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited has 4.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Haverford Fin Ser has 5.99% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lord Abbett & Ltd invested in 434,388 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 721,179 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 0.63% or 3.91M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc reported 127,791 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,741 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,226 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).