Mastercard (MA) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp; Glynn Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 6,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 11,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,014 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc owns 830 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has 169,531 shares. Capital Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Miles Cap stated it has 1,828 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Df Dent &, Maryland-based fund reported 454,437 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd invested in 1.44M shares. Country Club Tru Co Na reported 4,107 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp, California-based fund reported 6 shares. Park Natl Oh owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,510 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 262,758 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Greatmark reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 736,277 shares. Barclays Plc reported 1.90M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 139,100 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Orleans Management La holds 11,665 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,268 shares to 15,271 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 252,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,397 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 7,950 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $2.20M. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Management Ltd reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Moore has 11,514 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 1.82 million shares. Hennessy accumulated 0.22% or 115,100 shares. Bb&T Limited owns 287,998 shares. The New York-based Markston International Limited has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mengis Mngmt accumulated 72,306 shares. 21,286 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Parkside Fincl Bank And has 3,401 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca reported 180,188 shares stake. Heritage Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 211,595 shares. Phocas, California-based fund reported 2,127 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Com reported 80,477 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Advisory Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 347,892 were reported by Lateef Mngmt L P.

