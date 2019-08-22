Mastercard (MA) Position Boosted by Crystal Rock Capital Management; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Decreased Its Position by $26.16 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51M, down from 10.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 895,336 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC)

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $280.57. About 2.08M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 125,132 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.54% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meritage Port Management owns 88,207 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Proshare Llc reported 231,576 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 140,983 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Financial Management Incorporated has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP reported 22,162 shares. 7,505 are held by B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital. 7,082 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement. 75,777 are owned by Birinyi Associate Incorporated. Zacks Investment Management reported 35,606 shares. Allen Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 13,666 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 221,000 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Com invested in 3,695 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 7,950 shares. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 623,566 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Northern Trust stated it has 683,884 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co owns 456,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 21,821 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 93,811 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 1.83M were accumulated by Schroder Mgmt Grp. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 13,358 shares. 6,024 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc. Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 759,434 shares. Continental Advsr Limited Com owns 210,604 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 186,710 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).