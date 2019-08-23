Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Westwood Management Has Cut Stake by $3.22 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Cut Quanta Services (PWR) Stake by $10.23 Million; Share Value Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 276,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 143,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 419,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 380,040 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82M, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $275.4. About 1.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,835 shares to 144,434 shares, valued at $27.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 23,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

