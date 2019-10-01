Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Westend Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $7.47 Billion; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Value Rose While Minerva Advisors Trimmed Holding by $352,000

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 28,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 128,021 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.87B, down from 156,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $666.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 335,671 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.61 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Interm Term Corp B (ITR) by 38 shares to 112 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 23,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.22% or 20,526 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 48 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,000 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Na has 0.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor Cap Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,835 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 168,583 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.42% or 7,095 shares in its portfolio. Ghp holds 12,119 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management invested 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,027 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 1,743 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Llp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Art Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 46,009 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 66,000 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Company reported 20,671 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Alberta Inv Management Corporation owns 62,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP owns 12,558 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 1.30M shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 5.13 million shares. Cambridge Inv Research stated it has 46,775 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% or 6,286 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 80,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance owns 785,741 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).