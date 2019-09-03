Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Upped Position by $6.18 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.62 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,147 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73 million, up from 129,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.12 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.63M shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc owns 136,530 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 7,793 shares stake. Cap Ww Invsts has invested 1.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Falcon Point Cap Limited Com holds 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,001 shares. Tompkins Finance Corp accumulated 8,988 shares. Fosun International Limited holds 24,858 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Security National Company invested in 1.06% or 13,972 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 7,347 shares stake. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,289 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,163 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has 62,059 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.84% or 9,568 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 246,595 were accumulated by Oakmont.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,889 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj accumulated 83,633 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,996 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt owns 113,749 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Guardian has 3.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,743 shares. Washington has 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 122,298 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 3.68 million shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.36% or 3,770 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 106,190 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Salem Capital Inc accumulated 57,846 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 742 shares. Lafayette Invs owns 74,058 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 22,010 shares to 18,517 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 72,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,479 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).