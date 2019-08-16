Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Triple Frond Partners Has Lifted by $6.18 Million Its Holding; Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Its Ciena Com New (CIEN) Holding by $306,249

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 2.34M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adi Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,000 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company owns 1,083 shares. Northeast holds 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 22,400 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 43,246 shares. Chilton Limited Liability invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sun Life Inc invested in 1,538 shares. Egerton (Uk) Llp holds 4.07% or 2.45M shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 70,900 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ledyard Bankshares has 5,825 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr has invested 2.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 0.21% stake. Northstar Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 246,985 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

