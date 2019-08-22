Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $2.22 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $682,448 Its Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 2.32M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $280.69. About 1.87 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares to 179,470 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Management Limited Liability Com reported 52,573 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorporation accumulated 5,825 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank holds 70 shares. Lsv Asset holds 8,531 shares. 465 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Meritage Port Management accumulated 88,207 shares. Pitcairn Communications invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archford Capital Strategies Lc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 61,656 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2.97 million shares. Dubuque National Bank And Tru reported 4,131 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 16,649 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Gp has 1.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 2.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,343 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

