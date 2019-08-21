Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Stake by $1.74 Million; Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed Its Position by $7.75 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 73.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 58,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 20,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 79,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 479,683 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 66,378 shares to 156,995 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 300,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,629 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Limited Liability Com invested in 334,818 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 3 shares. Motco holds 0.04% or 2,752 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America holds 0.01% or 437 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com owns 1,800 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.05% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 30,613 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.12% stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 0.14% or 184,626 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 23,173 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.04% or 2,169 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32 million. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na invested in 16,800 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Clarkston Capital Prns Lc reported 61,256 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 399,704 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated invested in 22,210 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cumberland Advsrs Inc reported 900 shares. Navellier And Assoc Incorporated reported 0.83% stake. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 20,000 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 258,720 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkwood Ltd holds 40,245 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Fin Ltd has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,597 shares. 711,675 were reported by Atlanta Cap L L C. Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).