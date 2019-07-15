Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Its Holding by $2.45 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Decreased Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 10,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 38,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 1.83M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 62,059 shares. 29,164 are owned by Legacy Private Trust. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.31% or 3,225 shares. Nottingham Advsr has 28,125 shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adi Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 185,100 shares. Investec Asset North America reported 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,447 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Churchill Corp invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tcw Gp Inc has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverpark Limited Liability holds 15,652 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 300,084 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 20,466 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 5.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,536 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,707 shares to 115,996 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 9,357 shares. 52,211 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Architects Incorporated holds 720 shares. Capital City Fl has 39,334 shares. Indiana Investment Mgmt Co has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management reported 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company has 12.67 million shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,988 shares. Nottingham Inc holds 2,535 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Conning holds 1.64% or 502,869 shares. 35.40M were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd. Lucas Capital Management stated it has 18,057 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited holds 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 6,100 shares. 19,540 are owned by Sabal. Mycio Wealth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,505 shares.